Police looking for man in connection to indecent acts in the Beach

Toronto Police are appealing to the public for assistance after a series of reports regarding a man committing indecent acts.

Police said the man has been described as approximately 60-years-old with grey hair and a beard. In two of the three cases, he was described as wearing a reflective safety vest.

The alleged incidents took place April 11 at Glen Stewart Park around 8:30 a.m. when a 12-year-old girl was walking through the park on her way to school. The second incident occurred on April 21 around 3:30 p.m. while a 17-year-old girl was walking near Kingston Road and Malvern Avenue. The third incident took place on April 24 around 8:15 a.m. when a 15-year-old girl was standing at the corner of Queen Street East and Caroline Avenue.

In each of the three cases, the victims told police the man was observed committing an indecent act.

Police are anyone in the area who owns a surveillance camera to view the footage and contact police with any results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com , or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).