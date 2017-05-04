Beach Metro AGM date set

The annual general meeting of Ward 9 Community News Inc., publisher of Beach Metro Community News, will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 at 2196 Gerrard St. E.

Officers for 2017-2018 will be elected. Officers act as unpaid trustees for the community, overseeing the newspaper’s general operation but are not involved in daily activities, news coverage or production.

All positions for officers may be contested, though current board members are eligible to continue at the newspaper’s helm and look forward to doing so.

Nominations for officers must be received in writing, addressed to the newspaper’s secretary, Bill Burrows, at least 14 days before the annual meeting (by May 25). Nominations should include a description of the nominee’s background with the organization and the general community, as well as signatures of the nominee and nominator.

Names and bios of those seeking office will be published in the May 30 issue.

A membership is required to attend the AGM. Any resident in the distribution area who supports the aims and objectives of the organization can buy a membership for $2. Members in good standing can vote at the AGM. No memberships are sold within seven days of the AGM (after May 31).

All members of the distribution team with at least six months service are given an automatic membership for the current year. Minors’ memberships are in the name of the parent or guardian, and only one free membership is given per family.

Email Beach Metro News General Manager Phil Lameira at phil@beachmetro.com with any questions.