Fraser and Girard return to delight audiences at Acoustic Harvest

Canadian singer-songwriter duo Fraser and Girard (Allan Fraser and Marianne Girard) return from several years touring, loving and living abroad to a welcome audience at Acoustic Harvest, May 6 at Robinson Hall.

For decades, the two solo artists crossed paths on the folk circuit, but following a chance crossing on College Street several years ago, they paired up on stage and in life, and in 2015, released their debut album under their combined name, Fraser and Girard.

The result has been rave reviews and continued collaboration that the duo will share in this homecoming concert. Acoustic Harvest is Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.) at Robinson Hall, St. Nicholas Anglican Church, 1512 Kingston Rd. at Manderley Dr., one block east of Warden Avenue. Wheelchair accessible, free parking. Tickets are $25 at the door or $22 at www.acousticharvest.ca.