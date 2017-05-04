Jane’s Walk steps into the neighbourhood

Retired teacher Michael Hume leads a Jane's Walk on the history of the so-called Upper Beaches Sunday, May 8, 2016. His walk returns this weekend. PHOTO: Anna Killen

This year’s Jane’s Walk festival runs, er… walks, May 5, 6, and 7 with a number of citizen-led East End tours planned.

May 6 at 10 a.m. Joy Connelly asks “Where will the next generation live?”, with her tour that begins at 151 Hiawatha Road.

Take a stroll up Ashbridge’s Creek with Robert Miller on May 6 at 1 p.m. with “Ashbridge’s Neighbourhood – since 1793”. Meet at the Ashbridge’s Bay skatepark.

At 2 p.m. on May 6, Phil Pothen leads A Culinary Walking Tour of the Danforth beginning at 2036 Danforth Ave.

Celebrated urbanist and Beach Metro News columnist Stephen Wickens leads “The 10th-annual Death and Life of Upper Midway walk“. Meet at 10 a.m. at the former Wise Guys (now Canvas Condominiums) at 2301 Danforth Ave.

Adam Smith explores “Condo Development in the Beach” May 7 at 2 p.m. Meet at the Lick’s development, 2034 Queen St. E.

Join Michael Hume for “The Upper Beach: A Duel, Graves, Golf and Moderately-Priced Homes”, May 2 at 2:30, at the corner of Kingston Road and Woodbine.

For more city and neighbourhood walks, visit www.janeswalk.org.