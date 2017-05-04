The O’Pears headline a pear-fect Mother’s Day event

The O'Pears PHOTO: Submitted

Kingston Road United Church is hosting the pear-fect Mother’s Day jaunt – a multifaceted fundraising event featuring live folk music with the O’Pears, a pear-themed art show, and a luncheon celebrating all things pear.

Originally planned for Sunday, April 23, a last minute change in travel plans for the Toronto-based contemporary folk trio has pushed the event forward to Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. The show begins at 1:30 p.m. and the Kingston Road community is welcoming the O’Pears with open arms, particularly local musician Jill Harris, who grew up attending Kingston Road United and is making a name for herself as a musician at the age of 24. She, along with Lydia Persaud and Meg Contini make up the O’Pears, a harmonious, distinct songwriting trio with intimate sincerity and rootsy instrumentation.

Keeping with the theme, Beach artist Karen Leslie Hall shows a special exhibition of pear paintings before and after the concert, and the day kicks off with a noon-hour luncheon featuring a pear-ed menu (OK, OK, we’ll stop). Lunch is $15 and needs to be purchased in advance.

Tickets for the concert are $20 with kids 12 and younger free. Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Road. More information can be found at www.kruc.ca.