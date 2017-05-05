5 things to do in the Beach this weekend

We may be getting a month’s worth of rain in three days, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t leave your house — it just means a change in spring outerwear.

So pull on your wellies, grab an umbrella, and forget the blow-out — here are some of the many events happening in the Beach this weekend, May 5 – 7.

Beach Spring Studio Tour

The Beach Studio Tour takes place in the homes and studios of local artists all weekend. Pick up a map and tour passport at shops and yellow bicycles throughout the neighbourhood, and read our profile of Danielle and Louisa to get in the spirit.

Spring to the Beach

The Beach Village BIA‘s Spring to the Beach takes place in businesses and public spaces along Queen Street East. Friday night, stores are opening their doors for Moonlight Madness, and listen to some music in the park — with a beer — on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Jane’s Walk

We have a feeling Jane Jacobs didn’t mind a little rain. The Jacobs-inspired citizen-led walking tour festival, Jane’s Walk, happens this weekend, with a number of interesting walks planned for the East End.

Fraser and Girard

Seek shelter from the rain with Fraser and Girard. Acoustic Harvest welcomes the folk duo back to Canada with a concert at Robinson Hall at St. Nicholas Anglican Church, May 6.

Contact Photography Exhibition

Make contact. The Contact Photography Exhibition takes place across the city throughout May, with a few shows already mounted in the East End.