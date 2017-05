Jazzy Sundays at Morgans on the Danforth, 1282 Danforth Ave., continue this May with live jazz from 2 to 5 p.m., no cover, on Sunday afternoons.

On May 7, Steve Cole, Russ Boswell and Shawn Nykwist take the stage. Mother’s Day, May 14, features Yvette Tollar and David Restivo. Whitney Ross Barris and Eric St. Laurent charm the crowd May 21. And the month closes out with Lisa Particelli’s Girls Night Out jazz jam – where gentlemen are welcome, too.