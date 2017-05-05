JRJ Organ Trio sing a song of freedom

Get groovy. Jazz and Reflection at the Beach United Church is adding a bit of funk to its final concert of the season, themed “Freedom” and featuring the JRJ Organ Trio, three friends who share a love of music, especially jazz and other improvised styles.

The trio formed following a one-off Christmas gig at the ROM in December 2015. Jackson Steinwell, organ, Ryan Seberry, trumpet, and Julian Clarke, drums, are all working musicians who specialize in funk and RnB. JRJ Organ Trio is an opportunity for them to celebrate their love of jazz music, a genre they don’t often get to play. Their bio promises fun that is “contagious … a musical experience that can be enjoyed by anyone.”

The trio play at 4:30 on May 6 at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave.

And catch organist Steinwall in the neighbourhood again this summer at the Beaches Jazz “Streetfest” where he will be fronting his band “Funny Funk”.