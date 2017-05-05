Police asking for public assistance in locating missing man

Robert Weaver PHOTO: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

53-year-old Robert Weaver went missing April 30 around 7 p.m. in the Ashbridges Bay Park Road and Lake Shore Boulevard East area.

Weaver is described as slim, approximately 5 ‘5″ with a short, grey beard. He was wearing red pants at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).