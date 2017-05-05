Yellow House Gallery hosts birthday bash and group show

The End of Innocence, by Victoria Wallace

Kingston Road’s Yellow House Gallery & Framing, 921 Kingston Road, celebrates its third birthday this month with an art show and birthday bash.

This show brings together a select group of emerging and established Canadian contemporary artists in celebration and gratitude for Toronto’s East End for its continuing support and enthusiasm for the gallery’s ongoing arts programming.

The celebration kicks off Friday, May 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music and refreshments catered by Kingston Road Village vendors Beaches Bakeshop and The Art of Cheese.

Exhibiting artists are Chris Austin, Liam Blackburn, Maggie Broda, Hope Flynn, Donna Gordon, Vashty Hawkins, John N. Inglis, Andre Kan, Christina Kostoff, Rachel SV Parry, Ann Somers, Victoria Wallace and Melissa Wakefield.