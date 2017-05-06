Beach songstress returns to B-Side Lounge

Piper Hayes PHOTO: Submitted

Beach songstress Piper Hayes embarks on a double-billed tour of Southern Ontario with Prairie singer-songwriter Raine Hamilton, touching down in Toronto May 15 at B-Side Lounge, with special guest Abigail Lapell.

Authentic, playful and foot-stomping, Hayes, currently promoting her new EP Goodbye Mister Nice Guy, is a fine complement to Hamilton, who “invites her love of the violin into the singer-songwriter genre, writing for violin and voice.” The pair, along with Toronto folk-noir artist Abigail Lapell, are sure to command the stage as storytellers through their words, personalities, and music.

B-Side Lounge (formerly Touche) is located at 669 College St. Show starts at 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, with $15 cover.