PHOTO: Phil Lameira

Toronto Police have confirmed that emergency crews were called to the scene early Sunday morning after a body was found at Ashbridges Bay.

Const. Caroline de Kloet was quick to reassure the public that no foul play is suspected however, and said there is “nothing suspicious” about the incident.

Authorities were unable to confirm the identity of the victim at this time as next of kin has not been notified.

More to come…