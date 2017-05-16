Letter: You know what? I’m a fan of the new Kew Gardens

The renovations to Kew Gardens should be completed in the next couple of weeks. PHOTO: Anna Killen

Well, I seem to be in the minority. I have read with interest the several letters to the editor regarding the Kew Gardens restoration.

When the plans were first introduced, I was skeptical and negatively critical.

Now, however, seeing the completed project, I have nothing but praise and admiration for the design, plantings, and general aesthetic appeal.

On the first unseasonably warm day in late winter, I was delighted to see so many people sitting in groups or alone on the new benches enjoying our release from hibernation – a true community feeling existed.

Currently, the spring plantings are impressive and they herald the summer flora that will follow.

As for the ‘gate’: I think it is stunningly impressive with a most appropriate sentiment.

In my opinion, this restoration enhances the beloved park and Queen Street East.

Lou Nettleton