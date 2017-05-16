Letter: You know what? I’m a fan of the new Kew Gardens

Well, I seem to be in the minority. I have read with interest the several letters to the editor regarding the Kew Gardens restoration.
When the plans were first introduced, I was skeptical and negatively critical.
Now, however, seeing the completed project, I have nothing but praise and admiration for the design, plantings, and general aesthetic appeal.
On the first unseasonably warm day in late winter, I was delighted to see so many people sitting in groups or alone on the new benches enjoying our release from hibernation – a true community feeling existed.
Currently, the spring plantings are impressive and they herald the summer flora that will follow.
As for the ‘gate’: I think it is stunningly impressive with a most appropriate sentiment.
In my opinion, this restoration enhances the beloved park and Queen Street East.
Lou Nettleton
I miss the flower gardens. I get the instalation piece however more of a balance with the spectacular spring, summer and fall gardens would always be a joyful delight.
Graffiti on the sign in 5…4…3…2……….
I like everything about the new Kew Gardens renovations except for the tacky and out of place architectural screen. Who in their right mind approved this? Are our beautiful gardens not there to be admired instead of having this oversized tin can staring you in the face.