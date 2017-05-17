Neighbourhood Spotlight: Top spots around Danforth and Glebemount

The intersection of Danforth and Glebemount Avenues is home to a number of charming shops and restaurants. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

The intersection of Danforth and Glebemount Avenues sits right in between Woodbine Avenue to the east and Coxwell Avenue to the west. A relatively low-radar spot along the Danforth, the intersection is growing in popularity due to its increasingly eclectic mix of charming restaurants, small businesses featuring local artists and crafts makers, and a strong community vibe.

Danforth East Community Association (DECA) was formed in 2007 by a group of community members who decided it was time to

take improving their strip of the Danforth into their own hands. The group met to discuss their dreams and visions for the future of the neighbourhood and a “DECAde” later, they are thriving. The community group has managed to successfully launch and maintain a number of initiatives including weekly farmers’ markets that run from June through to October, arts fairs, the pumpkin parade, the festival of lights, and their upcoming Danforth East Yard Sale which includes more than 160 households and businesses.

DECA memberships are $10 per household and go to support all of their community initiatives. To sign up, visit deca.to/membership.

WALK SCORE: 95

TIME TO THE DOWNTOWN CORE:

TTC: 33 minutes

Car: 19 minutes

Bike: 30 minutes

Walk: More than one hour

TRANSIT:

Streetcar: 306 / 506 Carlton

Subway: Line 2

WHERE TO EAT

Located at 1870 Danforth Avenue, Melanie’s Bistro has been a staple in the neighbourhood for nearly a decade. Offering lunch, brunch

and dinner, the restaurant aims to provide customers with a warm and inviting experience that also delights the senses. And it seems this combination has worked – Melanie’s Bistro has consistently earned 4 star reviews online with many people praising them for their friendly service and great food. To view their menu visit www.melaniesbistro.ca

Local 1794 is a gastropub offering all local and natural ingredients in their food. With a cozy interior and menu items such as fresh, oven-baked pizzas, fire-grilled angus beef burgers, and charcuterie boards – all of which are made from scratch on site, this place aims to make you feel at home. Add to that their craft cocktails and there’s no question this is a Danforth stop you need to make. Check out their menu at www.local1794.ca

WHERE TO SHOP

Merrily, Merrily is a whimsical children’s shop with a large array of new and gently-used clothing, toys, decor and everything in between. The store – which initially began four years ago as a small pop-up shop – also prides itself on being a big supporter of the local community as well as selling locally crafted items – many of which are made by moms in the neighbourhood! Take a look at www.merrilymerrily.ca

NiceNook Lifestyle is one of a few Nook stores along the Danforth strip. Among them are NiceNook General Store, DesignNook, The Nooks Community Room, and Community Coffee Co. While each store offers slightly different products or services, the overall concept aims to help small business owners test their products, services and ideas in a retail setting with the hope that their learnings from the experience will help lead them to a more successful future. Follow them on Instagram @nicenooklife.

WHERE TO STOP AND SMELL THE ROSES

Right beside Merrily, Merrily you’ll find an abundance of greenery and colour lining the sidewalk. Natural Florist offers a large selection of flowers for both in and outdoor spaces that are sure to brighten up your home, and your day.

Just across from Natural Florist on the northwest corner of the Danforth is Prince of Wales Fruit Market. Whether you’re walking or driving, you can’t miss the bright florals adorning the corners outside of Prince of Wales and Natural Florist. Offering both produce and plants, each shop is a lovely addition to the streetscape.

WHERE TO MEAT YOUR MATCH

Royal Beef has been in the neighbourhood for 25 years and, if line-ups are any indication, remains a Danforth favourite to date. The butcher shop prides itself on offering the best in naturally-raised products from Ontario farms, as well as making their own sausages, stuffed chicken breasts, burgers and oven-ready marinated flattened chickens. Find them online at www.royalbeef.ca

WHERE TO PLAY

East Lynn Park is a beautiful, lush park located on the south side of Danforth Avenue. In the winter, a small hill serves as the perfect place for sledding while the summer months offer opportunities for all sorts of activities that include yoga in the park and shopping at the annual East Lynn Farmers’ Market, which is slated to open the first week of June. The market offers tons of goodies including food, flowers and handmade local goods.

WHERE TO GROOM

Barbers Lounge is located just east of Glebemount next to The Canine Social Company. As with most quality barber shops, the concept is simple but the service is stellar. Barbers Lounge is best known for their friendly, professional service, reasonable prices and skilled stylists.

FOR THE FUR BABIES

The Canine Social Company is a warm and welcoming fun-filled vacation for your pooch. A one-stop shop, it offers doggy daycare and boarding services, a spa boutique, training and even an on-site chiropractor. The store also carries a large assortment of eco-friendly products for your pup, most of which are Canadian-made.

UPCOMING EVENTS

East Lynn Farmers’ Market

The annual East Lynn Farmer’s Market will begin on June 1 and will run through to October 19th. The market runs every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and features not only fresh produce and local crafts, but activities for the whole family like face painting, live music, and movie nights.

Table Tennis for Tuition

Also coming up in June is the second annual Table Tennis for Tuition event. Competitions will be held at Stephenson Park, East Lynn Park and Monarch Park on June 1, 8 and 15, with the finals at East Lynn Park on June 22.

Danforth East Yard Sale and The Danny Loves a Sidewalk Deal

If you’ve been jonesing to find some quality goods at reasonable prices, here’s your chance. The Danforth East Yard Sale is coming up on June 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be in conjunction with The Danny Loves a Sidewalk Deal event which features deals from local retailers.

As of now, the events are running rain or shine but keep an eye on the details by visiting www.deca.to/yardsale and www.thedanny.ca