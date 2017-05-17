Peek behind the curtain with Doors Open Toronto

The RC Harris Water Treatment Plant is just one of many East End buildings open to the public May 28 and 28, 2017. PHOTO: Anna Killen

It’s the event that us nosy nellies wait all year for: Doors Open Toronto, the weekend when buildings across the city open their doors to the masses.

And as usual, a handful of East End public buildings are part of the May 27 and 28 event.

One of the oldest places of worship in the East End, St. John’s Norway on Woodbine Avenue at Kingston Road has been an Anglican parish since 1853. Peek inside Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admittance at 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, visit from 12:30 to 5 p.m. with last admittance at 4:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East opens its 100-plus years, revival style building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend.

A city-wide favourite, the RC Harris Water Treatment Plant invites visitors to stroll its marble interior and experience the history of the National Historic Engineering site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both days, with last admittance at 3:30 p.m.

Scarborough Arts hosts an interactive, participatory installation at its art deco headquarters, a converted 1920’s Arts-and-Crafts-style dwelling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with last admittance 4:30 p.m.

Further east, take a guided tour of Fool’s Paradise, the former residence of Canadian painter Doris McCarthy, which is now the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Centre. Unscheduled tours run throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last admittance 4:30 p.m.

There are also several walking tours, including two from local historian Gene Domagala at St. John’s Norway at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and a mural discovery walk in Birch Cliff with Mural Routes.

Plan your route at www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/Events/Toronto.aspx