Community Centre 55’s senior walking club is underway, with walks every Tuesday from now until June 13. The meetup time for all walks is 9 a.m. May 23, the walkers head to the Toronto Zoo (meet at Main Station). May 30, meet at Danforth and Main GO station for a trip to Rouge Valley. June 6, meet at Queen and Wineva to head to the Distillery District, and close the walking program June 13 at the Beaches Branch Library. For more, call Evonne at 416-691-1113 or email evonne@centre55.com