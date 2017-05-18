The just-planted cherry blossom tree tunnel at Woodbine Park shows off a few new blooms. PHOTO: Anna Killen

Oh my goodness! From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the Sakura donors and volunteers who will take care of the Sakura tree tunnel (“Cherry blossom tree tunnel coming to the Beach”, May 2).

I started to cry when I read the article because it brought back floods of wonderful childhood memories.

I used to walk under hundreds of Sakura trees when I was a child.

I can’t wait to walk underneath the most beautiful tunnel of heaven on earth, right outside my door.

Thank you so much whoever you are. I am going to mark my calendar and count my fingers.

Rean Ohashi