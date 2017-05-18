Despite flooding, fireworks to continue at Ashbridges Bay

Victoria Day fireworks at Ashbridges Bay PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

Those who wait all year to watch the fireworks soar high above Ashbridges Bay on Victoria Day weekend can rest easy. The City of Toronto has announced that the show must go on despite recent issues with flooding.

There has been a slight change when it comes to the location, however. More than 2,000 fireworks will now be deployed from a barge in the water, as opposed to on the sand where they are usually deployed.

According to the news release sent out by the city on May 16, the new deployment location will allow a better view of the fireworks. Onlookers will be able to see the show from Ashbridges Bay all the way down to the RC Harris Water Treatment Plant.

Fireworks are set to start at 9:45 p.m. on Monday, May 22 but go early if you want to get a spot – the Ashbridges Bay fireworks display is one of the biggest in the city, as well as being one of the most popular.