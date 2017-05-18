Man injured after bricks fall from building at Main and Danforth

Debris left over from last night's accident near Main and Danforth was cleaned up in time for the morning commute, but Smiley's restaurant remained closed. PHOTO: Anna Killen

Toronto Police have confirmed that a 76-year-old male was struck by falling bricks last night after a portion of a building crumbled in the Main and Danforth area.

Police said they received reports of a collapsed building at the corner of Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on May 17.

The victim of the collapse was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening head injury.

A portion of the road and sidewalk were temporarily closed after the incident.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known.