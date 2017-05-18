The Play About the Baby at Seven Siblings Theatre

The Play About the Baby PHOTO: Submitted

For its second production of the season, Seven Siblings Theatre has once again chosen an intriguing work that complements the promising young theatre’s dynamic mandate.

Directed by Erika Downie, and produced in Toronto for the first time in its history, Edward Albee’s The Play About the Baby centres around a young couple that has just had a baby. Their perfect facade is spoiled with the arrival of an older man and woman, and a strange turn of events that the viewer experiences intimately over an evening of “manipulations and mind games that ultimately question reality.”

At once disturbing and funny, and marked by Albee’s wit and pace, Seven Siblings Theatre co-founders Madryn McCabe (producer) and Will King (who acts in the production alongside Scott McCulloch, Judith Cockman, and Nora Smith) believe this may be the company’s most challenging play yet.

Playing at The Rhino, 1249 Queen St. W through May 21 at 8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee May 20.

Tickets and more information at www.sevensiblingstheatre.ca/the-play-about-the-baby/.