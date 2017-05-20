SOLE Alternative grace the walls of Fresh Paint Studio

Shoe Tree by Ed Preston PHOTO: Submitted

See the world through the eyes of SOLE Alternative students, with a group showcase May 25 to June 1 at Fresh Paint Studio, 1849 Danforth Ave.

The high school students are showing work in mediums like painting, silkscreen, photography and digital photo manipulation, exploring themes of identity, media, mysticism and pop culture. Ahead of Canada’s 150th anniversary in July, many of the works examine how the artists see their country.

“There are really no limits when you open yourself up to the idea that anyone can be an artist,” says visual art teacher Karin Vollmer.

The show’s opening night gala is Thursday, May 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. The gallery is closed Mondays, but open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.