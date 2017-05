PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

Toronto Police have confirmed that one person is in custody after a person with a gun was reported in the Drayton Avenue and Hanson Street area.

Monarch Park Collegiate, George-Etienne-Cartier and Bowmore Road Jr. and Sr. Public School were placed on lockdown while police searched the surrounding area earlier today.

No injuries have been reported and all schools have now been cleared.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.