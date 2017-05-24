Beach Guild’s spring show on this weekend

Anne MacDonald's paintings as well as over 30 other artists will be on display at the Gardener's Cottage in Kew Gardens this weekend. PHOTO: Beach Guild of Fine Art

The Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts its Annual Spring Art Show and Sale at the Gardener’s Cottage this weekend.

Over 30 artists showcase “Small Paintings for Small Spaces” from Friday evening through Sunday at the iconic landmark in Kew Gardens on Lee Avenue, south of Queen Street East.

Founded in 1994, the Beach Guild is a Beach arts institution, with two main shows annually in the spring and fall. There are currently over 50 members, with a mandate to promote and support local artists.

This spring show runs Friday, May 26 from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 from 10 to 5 p.m.

Visit the group’s Facebook page to see a number of artist profiles, or visit www.beachguildoffineart.com for more information.