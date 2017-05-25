Update: 39-year-old roller derby player last seen near Greenwood and Danforth found

May 25, 2017May 26, 2017 Sophie Sutcliffe
Melinda McCaffrey, 39, was last seen May 17 near Greenwood and Danforth Avenues. PHOTO: Toronto Police Services

Update: Police have located a woman who was reported missing in the East End.

“Melinda McCaffery  has been located … safe and sound,” read a tweet from Toronto Police Services late last night.

Original story below:

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a woman last seen more than a week ago near Greenwood and Danforth Avenues.

Melinda McCaffrey, 39, was last seen on Wednesday, May 17, and is described as 5’7”, medium build and with black, wavy, shoulder-length hair, according to a release from Toronto Police this morning.

McCaffrey is a member of the local roller derby community, with many expressing concern and spreading the word online.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

 

