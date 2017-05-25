Update: 39-year-old roller derby player last seen near Greenwood and Danforth found

Melinda McCaffrey, 39, was last seen May 17 near Greenwood and Danforth Avenues. PHOTO: Toronto Police Services

Update: Police have located a woman who was reported missing in the East End.

“Melinda McCaffery has been located … safe and sound,” read a tweet from Toronto Police Services late last night.

@TPS55Div Missing Woman: Melinda McCaffrey has been located. She is safe and sound. Thank you for your help and RTs.^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2017

Original story below:

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a woman last seen more than a week ago near Greenwood and Danforth Avenues.

Melinda McCaffrey, 39, was last seen on Wednesday, May 17, and is described as 5’7”, medium build and with black, wavy, shoulder-length hair, according to a release from Toronto Police this morning.

2/2 MISSING PERSON Picture only. Melinda McCaffrey

Any information call @TPS55Div 416-808-5500 ^sh pic.twitter.com/GHqhhcI2Uy — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 24, 2017

McCaffrey is a member of the local roller derby community, with many expressing concern and spreading the word online.

We learned tonight that one of ours is missing. If you have information about or see Melinda McCaffrey, please contact Toronto Police. 1/2 — Toronto Roller Derby (@TOROLLERDERBY) May 25, 2017

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).