5 things to do in the Beach this weekend

The R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant should be flush with visitors this weekend for Doors Open Toronto. Doors Open is one of several events this weekend. PHOTO: Anna Killen

It’s a busy weekend for events across the city, and the East End is no different. The weather is supposed to be warm, with a high of 20 degrees on Saturday, but there are thunderstorms called for Sunday — so plan your accessories accordingly.

Here’s a look at some of the events animating the Beach and area this weekend, May 26 – 28.

Beach Guild of Fine Art’s Annual Spring Show

The Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts its Annual Spring Art Show and Sale at the Gardener’s Cottage this weekend.

Over 30 artists showcase “Small Paintings for Small Spaces” from Friday evening through Sunday at the iconic landmark in Kew Gardens on Lee Avenue, south of Queen Street East. This spring show runs Friday, May 26 from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 from 10 to 5 p.m.

Doors Open Toronto

A number of East End buildings throw open their doors to the public this weekend for the 18th annual Doors Open Toronto, including Toronto Fire Station 227, St. John the Baptist Norway, Scarborough Arts, and Fool’s Paradise, the former residence of Canadian painter Doris McCarthy.

There are over 150 significant buildings included in this year’s festival. See more at www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/Events/Toronto.aspx

Woofstock

Woodbine Park goes to the dogs this weekend, for the annual Woofstock festival, an outdoor festival that celebrates dogs and the people who love them. The festival features obstacle courses and games for dogs, as well as a large marketplace with dozens of vendors. New this year, a $10 entrance fee. A part of the proceeds will go to a number of animal rescue groups.

Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Open House

Roll into the weekend — and try out a new sport — with the Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club. They’re hosting the first of two open houses Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/KewBeachLawnBowlingClub/

Yard Sale and Fundraiser Hop

As usual, there are plenty of neighbourhood groups hosting fundraisers, yard sales, anniversaries and more this weekend. Check out our Community Calendar to find one near you — or plan a visit to a new part of the ‘hood to support a good cause.