5 things to do in the Beach this weekend

May 26, 2017 Anna Killen
The R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant should be flush with visitors this weekend for Doors Open Toronto. Doors Open is one of several events this weekend. PHOTO: Anna Killen

It’s a busy weekend for events across the city, and the East End is no different. The weather is supposed to be warm, with a high of 20 degrees on Saturday, but there are thunderstorms called for Sunday — so plan your accessories accordingly.

Here’s a look at some of the events animating the Beach and area this weekend, May 26 – 28.

Beach Guild of Fine Art’s Annual Spring Show

Anne MacDonald’s paintings as well as over 30 other artists at the Gardener’s Cottage in Kew Gardens.

The Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts its Annual Spring Art Show and Sale at the Gardener’s Cottage this weekend.

Over 30 artists showcase “Small Paintings for Small Spaces” from Friday evening through Sunday at the iconic landmark in Kew Gardens on Lee Avenue, south of Queen Street East. This spring show runs Friday, May 26 from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 from 10 to 5 p.m.

Doors Open Toronto

The R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant should be flush with visitors this weekend for Doors Open Toronto.

A number of East End buildings throw open their doors to the public this weekend for the 18th annual Doors Open Toronto, including Toronto Fire Station 227,  St. John the Baptist Norway, Scarborough Arts, and Fool’s Paradise, the former residence of Canadian painter Doris McCarthy.

There are over 150 significant buildings included in this year’s festival. See more at www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/Events/Toronto.aspx

Woofstock

Ten-month-old Boston Terrier Lollipop might be blind, but that doesn’t mean she can’t ride a scooter. She was just one of many outstanding pups at Woofstock 2016. The festival returns this year to Woodbine Park.

Woodbine Park goes to the dogs this weekend, for the annual Woofstock festival, an outdoor festival that celebrates dogs and the people who love them. The festival features obstacle courses and games for dogs, as well as a large marketplace with dozens of vendors. New this year, a $10 entrance fee. A part of the proceeds will go to a number of animal rescue groups.

Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Open House

The Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club is hosting an open house May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and another on June 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., inviting people to “See how we roll.” PHOTO: Rodney Travers-Griffin

Roll into the weekend — and try out a new sport — with the Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club. They’re hosting the first of two open houses Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/KewBeachLawnBowlingClub/

Yard Sale and Fundraiser Hop

Carly Wolf and Betty Tustin outside True Davidson Acres
True Davidson Acres volunteer co-ordinator Carly Wolf, left, stands with longtime volunteer Betty Tustin outside True Davidson Acres. The group hosts its annual Spring Fling Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As usual, there are plenty of neighbourhood groups hosting fundraisers, yard sales, anniversaries and more this weekend. Check out our Community Calendar to find one near you — or plan a visit to a new part of the ‘hood to support a good cause.

 

