Letter: Condos add to congestion, lead to ‘mini highways’

More condo buildings along Kingston Road will only add more congestion and will do little to encourage stopping to shop or dine along the way, due to no off-street parking of any plenitude, during key times of the day.

Parking restriction times are increasing, so there is no incentive to stop and shop or dine on the way home. I fear that what is being encouraged are “mini highways with traffic lights” and if you are lucky to have underground parking, you can come out of your burrow each day.

J. Jones