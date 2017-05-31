Dog rescued from slippery Scarborough slope

Firefighters were called to the foot of Lakeside Avenue Tuesday morning after Zara, a 12-year-old golden lab, wandered too close to the edge of the bluffs and fell down a steep grade. Five fire trucks, and a district chief responded to assist in the rescue, which took over an hour to complete. Zara walked away from the incident with only minor cuts and bruises. PHOTO: John Hanley/FREELANCE

A nature walk took a turn for the worse after a golden lab took a tumble off the Scarborough Bluffs on the morning of May 30.

Zara, a 12-year-old lab was walking off-leash with her owner in the Lakeside Avenue area when she wandered too far down the bluffs and fell off the edge.

According to captain Adrian Ratushniak firefighters were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and quickly set out to retrieve the retriever.

Crews put together a rigged rope haul system in order to lower two firefighters down to the dog who Ratushniak said “was very calm when [crews] arrived.” Zara was then packaged in a harness and put in a rescue basket which was used to pull her back up to safety.

Luckily, the lab walked away with only minor cuts and bruises.