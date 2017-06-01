Father-daughter fundraiser dance welcomes all

The Bryan family has organized a father-daughter dance benefit for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. PHOTO: Submitted

A father-daughter dance in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation takes place this weekend at the Beach United Church.

Organized by Beach local Jennifer Bryan, the event aims to bring families together for an evening of music, makeovers, portraits, games and treats for a good cause.

“As a Beaches resident and mother of two daughters I was inspired to organize this special evening to help celebrate the dads in our lives, just in time for Father’s Day,” said Bryan.

“After losing my dad two years ago, I realized the father-daughter bond is truly unique,” she said. “For many, Father’s Day comes with sadness as they have lost their loved one too soon from heart disease or stroke.”

She said she hopes this event will turn that sadness into positive action – creating more survivors, as well as memories.

The event is open to all – fathers come in many forms, she said, and any adult is welcome to accompany the daughters to the event, and mothers and sons are also welcome.

The dance is Saturday, June 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beach United Grand Hall, 140 Wineva Ave. One hundred per cent of funds raised go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Tickets at http://beachesdance.eventbrite.ca