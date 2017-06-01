Take a walk on the cultured side: Kingston Road artwalk

Yaara Eshet's 'The Moment' at Great Escape Gallery Annex

Take a curated stroll along Kingston Road this Saturday, June 3 for the business community’s annual artwalk.

From Hannaford to Henley Gardens, nearly a dozen galleries, businesses and community spaces will be showcasing art from over 20 local and regional artists alongside activities for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Venues include Cobalt Gallery, Yellow House Gallery & Framing, The Sweetest Things, Active Healing Centre, Savoury Grounds Coffee (on Scarborough Road), Night and Day Window Decor, Great Escape Bookstore Annex, No Bull Burgers, Ella Minnow Bookstore, and Collected Joy.

At Great Escape, 957 Kingston Road, illustrator Yaara Eshet’s thoughtful line drawings are a playful pairing for the bookstore, with pieces that play tribute to the poetry of Leonard Cohen, Margaret Atwood, and Mary Oliver. But the main theme of the show, on June 2 – 11, stems from Eshet’s work illustrating the holidays celebrated by different cultures in a daily calendar.

Originally from Israel, Eshet now lives in Toronto with her husband and three children, and began her project after her eyes were opened to the diversity of cultures in this world after landing in Toronto. “She noticed the prevalence of the moon in these celebrations, often linking with goddess, and has focused her show around that concept,” explained curator Katya Nosko.

See Eshet’s work, and the work of many other talented artists along Kingston Road Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.