6 things to do in the Beach this weekend

Strut down to the Leuty Pavilion this Saturday for Centre 55's annual Slobberfest. PHOTO: Anna Killen

There are plenty of opportunities to get outside and enjoy life in the Beach this weekend. The weather is expected to be nice and sunny Saturday and rainy Sunday — but with the yo-yo spring we’ve been having, it feels like anything could happen.

One thing we do know is that there are several fun and for-a-good-cause events all over the neighbourhood this weekend, June 3 and 4.

Slobberfest

That’s right, hot on the heels of Woofstock, Slobberfest 2017 takes over the Leuty Pavilion Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not only are there adorable pups and a dog parade along the boardwalk, but the annual event is in support of Community Centre 55, so its heart is in the right place.

Kingston Road Art Walk

Take a curated stroll along Kingston Road this Saturday, June 3 for the business community’s annual artwalk.

From Hannaford to Henley Gardens, nearly a dozen galleries, businesses and community spaces will be showcasing art from over 20 local and regional artists alongside activities for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Acoustic Harvest’s 20th Anniversary Gallery

Celebrated East End folk and roots music series Acoustic Harvest celebrates 20 years of entertainment with a gala and fundraiser this Saturday, June 3 at Robinson Hall, St. Nicholas Anglican Church and features a sampling of the many performers who have graced the Acoustic Harvest stage over the years.



Thank the Local Girl Guides

The Toronto 188th Girl Guides will be planting their pollinator garden near the Beddington’s on Queen this Sunday, June 4 between 1 and 4 p.m. Stop by and thank the troop — and the Beach Garden Society — for their efforts in making our neighbourhood more beautiful and pollinator-friendly!

Muhtadi Drumfest

The Muhtadi International Drumming Festival transforms Woodbine Park this weekend for its annual music festival. Now in its 18th year, the two-day event celebrates the drum and its place in all cultures. This year’s event, expected to attract thousands of people, pays special tribute to First Nations with the theme “Canada — Our Home on Native Land”.

Go Wild at a Street Party or Fun Fair

Our community calendar is bursting with spring festivals and street parties this weekend. A taste: Learn about craft beer at the Ashbridge Estate, jam in the street at Gerrard and Rhodes, or swap some clothes at Danforth and Woodbine. More info at http://www.beachmetro.com/top-menu-items/community-calendar/.