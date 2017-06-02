Julie Himel featured at Blue Crow Gallery

Wanderers Home by Julie Himel

Gerrard India Bazaar’s Blue Crow Gallery plays host to new work from Toronto artist Julie Himel this June.

Within Definition is a grouping of oil paintings which “looks at the human draw to define and label. In response to highly defined landscapes of place and season, these mixed media works explore transitions and seasonal flux as a metaphor for life itself.”

The tactile, captivating work which plays with light and Canadian landscapes considers a quote from writer and art critic John Berger: “If every event which occurred could be given a name, there would be no need for stories.”

Blue Crow Gallery is located at 1610 Gerrard St. E and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information at www.bluecrowgallery.com.