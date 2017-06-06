Arts & Crafts show to take over Kew Gardens

Kavitha Passaperuma looks through clothes in one of the vendor huts at the 2011 annual Arts and Crafts Show at Kew Gardens. This year's show happens June 10 and 11. PHOTO: Phil Lameira

The Beaches Arts & Crafts Show takes over Kew Gardens June 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Now in its 33rd year, the event attracts over 150 Canadian artists, artisans and designers, transforming the park into a marketplace where attendees can chat with the artists about their craft.

The show is in support of Neighbourhood Link Support Services, which has been serving the neighbourhood since 1975.

Admission is free. Rain or shine. Visit www.beachesartsandcrafts.ca for more information.