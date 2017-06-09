5 things to do in the East End this weekend

As the weather finally takes a turn for the sunny, this weekend is shaping up to be an ideal time to get out and walk around the neighbourhood.

Lucky for all of you, there are plenty of events planned over the next few days that will allow you to have fun with the kids, source deals, and learn about the future of the Danforth all at the same time.

The Danny Loves a Deal

Whether or not you agree with the name, the “Danny” is throwing a large sidewalk sale this Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held on Danforth Avenue from Jones Avenue to Westlake Avenue and promises to feature a slew of great deals, fun, food, and entertainment. For more information, check out the website at https://www.thedanny.ca/the-danny-loves-a-deal/

DECA’s 5th Annual Danforth East Yard Sale

Working in collaboration with The Danny Loves a Deal, DECA is throwing their 5th annual yard sale Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk along the Danforth from Jones Avenue to Dawes Road and pick up loads of great finds on your way. Clothing, toys, decor, kitchen supplies and even furniture will be available en mass to thrifty shoppers. Visit http://deca.to/yardsale/ for more information.

Danforth Village Fair

If you’re already walking along the Danforth, why not head east to the Danforth Village Fair being held June 10 from noon to 6 p.m. The fair is part of the Cultural Hotspot SPARK program and will feature crafts, music, face painting, and entertainment, along with appearances by architects, Brown + Storey and internationally renowned urban designer, Ken Greenberg who will be speaking about their vision for the future of Main and Danforth. Visit http://eastendarts.ca/danforth-village-square/ for more information.



Beaches Arts and Crafts Show

The Beaches Arts and Crafts Show is a two-day event being held Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 in Kew Gardens. More than 150 artisans, artists and designers from across the country will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind pieces all weekend so be sure not to miss out on this popular annual event.

The Leslieville Flea

The Leslieville Flea is back in action and begins again this Sunday, June 11 in its usual spot at the Ashbridge Estate. Take a leisurely Sunday stroll around the estate and pick up some homemade goods.

