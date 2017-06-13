Hope United kicks off a month of engaging programming

Quintagious plays Hope United Church Wednesday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m.

June marks a month of engaging programming at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave.

On Wednesday, June 14 at 12:15 – part of the Music @ 12:15 concert series – Quintagious returns. One of Toronto’s most celebrated small ensembles, the thoughtfully curated woodwind quintet features Lauren Yeomans on flute, Ron Cohen Mann on oboe, Marc Blouin on clarinet, Iris Krizmanic on horn, and Kevin Harris on bassoon. Admission is free and refreshments are provided.

Then, to kick off Aboriginal Awareness Week, Hope United is hosting From Adversity Comes Strength, a concert to celebrate Indigenous history on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

The program combines spoken word and music to tell the story of 10,150 years of continuous habitation on Turtle Island and East Toronto. Tickets are available at the door ($8 for seniors/children 12 and under, $10 for adults, and $25 for a family of four) and online at www.hopeunited.ca.

On Saturday, June 24, jazz singer, music educator and entertainer Brenda Carol will perform with pianist – and fellow music educator – Stephen Gardner at 4:30 p.m., part of the Jazz Vespers series. Carol’s style is influenced by her decades of experience performing with a variety of jazz, progressive rock and folk bands across Ontario and promises to be a genuine jazz experience. Admission is free, refreshments are provided. More information at www.hopeunited.ca.