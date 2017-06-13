“For never was there a story of more woe”: Bard in the Park

A sure sign that summer is around the corner, Bard in the Park returns for its 13th season this June, this year presenting its take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Directed by Adrien Beattie, the Community Centre 55 supported event features a cast that “is a mix of familiar faces and newcomers,” said Beattie.

“Some of the cast have appeared in numerous Bard productions, others are veterans of other community theatres and some emerging professional actors,” he said.

The play is familiar to many, and the theme is timely: Beatte said it boils down to “how division and hatred can obscure our highest ideals.”

The production’s pay-what-you-can nine-show run continues in Kew Gardens through Sunday, June 18 with performances at 7 p.m. today until Saturday, and 2 p.m. matinees June 17 and 18. Learn more at www.bardinthepark.com