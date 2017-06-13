News in Brief

The Beach United Church’s parking lot application will be considered at Toronto and East York Community Council June 13.

The application, which has been in the city pipeline for about a year, proposes that the vacant lot on the south of the 140 Wineva Avenue church property be turned into an accessory parking lot with a commercial parking lot component. The new lot would include 28 spaces, 12 of which would be for the church and 16 of which would be for commercial parking. Subject to the actions of the Toronto and East York Community Council, this proposal will be considered by City Council on July 5, 2017.

A report recommending the naming of two public lanes in the blocks bounded by Danforth, Glebemount and Woodbine Avenues and Strathmore Boulevard is also being considered by the Toronto and East York Community Council on June 13.

“Angelone Lane” will be named after Vincenzina (Vincey) Angelone, who has lived in the neighbourhood since she was five, attended St. Brigid Elementary School and then spent 45 years teaching there — her entire career. She is the second-longest serving teacher in the Toronto Catholic District School Board, and continues to volunteer at St. Brigid’s school and church. The lane borders the school, church and her home street.

“Paul Estrala Lane” will be named after a beloved Danforth community member who helped begin the East Lynn Park tree-lighting tradition. According to the city report, the lane north of Danforth between Woodmount and Woodbine Avenues makes sense to name after Estrala because it runs behind the business he and his wife Carmen opened in 1985, Royal Beef.

DECA continues its second annual Ping Pong with Purpose tournament Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at East Lynn Park, featuring area politicians.