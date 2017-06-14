Minimalism and bold colours combine at Studio 888

'Watering Holes II' by Sheila Thompson PHOTO: Submitted

Studio 888 shows paintings from local artists Bev Quinn and Sheila Thompson this month, with an opening reception Thursday, June 15 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The artists write that Between the layers: stories in paint and fibre offers two very different and yet complementary styles – Quinn’s minimalist abstractions in white and black contrast with Thompson’s impressionistic colour-saturated fibre art. Both artists share deep connections to the natural environment through their lived experiences. This show highlights the narratives that flow through their work.

Quinn layers and scrapes the paint in sweeping gestures, embracing the physicality of applying paint to canvas while energized by the sounds of jazz. Impressions of stones, rocks, water, and sky are created from a vision or memory of nature. These impressions in turn relate to thoughts about life.

Sheila, on the other hand, meticulously builds her pieces layer by layer with wool, fibres, silks and unusual organic materials then felts the whole piece together. Her stories, featuring narratives embedded in the fibres and textures, are of migration, connections to place, artifacts of memory, and community and bloodlines which bind and connect.

Between the Layers: stories in paint and fibre runs from June 14 – 25.

Studio 888 is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 12 to 4 p.m. and by chance or by appointment. More information at studio888art@gmail.com or by calling 416-200-5551.