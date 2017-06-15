East End artists collaborate in charity art show

'Three peonies' by Gail Gregory at Central Connection PHOTO: Submitted

Members of the Beach Guild of Fine Art and other artists from the Toronto East arts community help to fill the ranks of Central Connection, a group of established and emerging artists that have been painting together for over 25 years.

This weekend, join 15 of the group’s members at The Central Connection Art Show in the Withrow Park Clubhouse Gallery in Riverdale. A portion of the sales will be donated to charity and there is a special display of small paintings for sale.

The show is part of the Toronto East Cultural Hotspots initiative, a community-wide celebration of arts and culture in East York taking place over the next several months.

The Withrow Park Clubhouse Gallery is located at the north end of Withrow Park, 725 Logan. The show runs Saturday, June 17 from 1-6 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 1-5 p.m. For more information contact Gail Gregory at 416-538-4713.