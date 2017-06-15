Eye on Business

The Nooks is throwing a monthly flea market in the laneway just north of the Danforth between Woodbine and Woodmount. The pop-up takes place the last Saturday of every month until August – next one June 25 – and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information at www.thenooks.ca.

Newly opened Rorschach Brewing Co., 1001 Eastern Avenue, is helping East Enders cool off this summer with its large patio and impressive selection of beers, as well as becoming a hot-spot for community events.

Soon, to add to the East End brewery hop list, a new brewery called Godspeed will open at Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue. Celebrated Montreal brewmaster Luc “Bim” Lafontaine is behind the Godspeed effort, which is not only anticipated by those in the Little India area, but by some of the most passionate beer-nerds in the city.