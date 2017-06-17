Free film festival showcases the female eye

The 15th anniversary of the Female Eye Film Festival takes place June 20-25 in the Beach – and your eye is requested.

The competitive film festival is a showcase for Canadian and international independent women filmmakers and features films from around the globe.

Some of this year’s film highlights include Werewolf, directed by Ashley McKenzie, which premiered at TIFF, and the Canadian debut of The Babushkas of Chernobyl, directed by Holly Morris and the world-premiere screening of Can Hitler Happen Here? directed by Saskia Rifkin, which follows an eccentric woman in her ‘70s.

With a mandate to be open and accessible, the festival makes all of its industry sessions free and open to the public – filmmakers’ panels, workshops, script readings and “best in the biz tributes”.

A not-to-be-missed event is the third annual Live Pitch at the Fox Theatre on Friday, June 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The winner takes home a $2500 cash prize.

For more information visit www.femaleeyefilmfestival.com.