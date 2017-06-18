Find buzz and community on Kingston road

PHOTOS: Lara O'Keefe

Located in the Upper Beach community, historic Kingston Road has taken shape as a burgeoning neighbourhood bursting with local shops, entertainment and an overall feel of community. While Kingston Road is a part of the Beach community, the vibe remains as unique to the area atop the hill as the stores and people that reside there.

WALK SCORE: 90

TIME TO THE DOWNTOWN CORE:

TTC: 41 minutes

Car: 23 minutes

Bike: 36 minutes

Walk: More than one hour

TRANSIT:

Streetcar: 503 Kingston Road

WHERE TO EAT

If you’re looking for an authentic British Pub, you’ll want to check out The Feathers. The pub has been around since 1981 so they’ve had time to perfect not only their brand, but their single malt whisky as well. In fact, The Feathers is recognized as one of the finest single malt whisky bars in the world.

As one could expect, they do boast a large whisky menu with more than 450 single malts available, but also offer a comprehensive menu that includes brunch and gluten-free options. For more information, visit www.thefeatherspub.ca.

The Loop has had its doors closed for some time now but residents will be happy to know that it is re-opening in the near future – just in time for patio season. Which is precisely what the restaurant is best known for – along with it’s wings. Pop in for brews, bites and good company.

WHERE TO CAFFEINATE

Open since late 2016, The Porch Light is a cozy getaway and great place for moms who want a place for the kids to play while they drink some coffee – their backspace acts as a play room for kids while the front remains a quaint coffee shop.

By day, The Porch Light serves up gourmet coffee, tea and baked goods from Over the Moon bakeshop around the corner. By night, the cafe turns into a wine bar and has recently added a dinner menu with items that include mushroom risotto and pork chops.

Since 1997, Savoury Grounds has been tucked away at the corner of Kingston Road and Scarborough Road. The coffee shop puts a focus on fresh coffee, which is why they roast all of their beans on site at the Upper Beach location. Great coffee and a homey atmosphere are just two of the elements that have made it a consistent favourite among residents in the area. www.savourygrounds.com

WHERE TO SHOP FRESH & LOCAL

Alfa Farm Fresh is a newly-opened market on the north side of Kingston Road. A rainbow of colour will meet your eyes when you first walk through the doors as a myriad of fresh fruits and vegetables come into vision. Located just next to Courage Foods, this store is sure to be another great addition to the strip offering fresh produce to neighbouring residents.

With two large Coca-Cola signs surrounding the Kingston Rd. Market signage, it’s hard to miss this place. But despite what the signs may have you believe, Kingston Rd. Market is in the business of selling fresh flowers, and that they do. Beautiful florals line the streets all year long, making them a trusted source for greenery.

Courage Foods is a small store that is packed with goodies. Fresh produce, baked goods and home cooked meals adorn the walls of this market. One walk past the entrance and you’ll have a hard time passing up the opportunity to stop in here.

You may be hard pressed to find food in here but Randall’s Stationery is a classic in the Kingston Road neighbourhood. With all kinds of trinkets and accessories, this is one adorable little shop that will have you wandering the aisles for cards, gifts and of course, stationery.

WHERE TO GET INSPIRED

Located just off of Scarborough Road on Kingston Road you’ll find The Great Escape, a literature lovers dream. Rows upon rows of new and used books line the walls of the store and offer a wide array of topics and genres that include everything from art history and autobiographies to non-fiction novels. Be sure to check out their new artspace, The Great Escape Annex. www.greatescapebookstore.com

WHERE TO CONNECT

While the Kingston Road United Church is of course, a place of worship, it also acts as a community hub and plays host to concerts, craft groups, choirs groups, book clubs and even a Dancing with Parkinson’s group that operates every Tuesday for a nominal fee. For more information about upcoming events and a survey about the church’s role, check out www.kruc.ca.