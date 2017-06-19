Gallery: Arts in the Parks

6 Bronx Zoo performed at the Arts in the Park event at Dentonia Park, June 16. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

June 16 marked the opening day of Arts in the Parks programming, which will be running throughout the summer at 35 locations around the city and will feature artists, musicians, workshops, and movies. Held in Dentonia Park, the first event was organized in conjunction with the 4 Directions Festival and featured a talk by Michael Cheena, a residential school survivor, and a headline performance by Six Nations-based hip hop artists, 6 Bronx Zoo. For more information about upcoming events, visit https://artsintheparksto.org/