Police appealing to public in search for sexual assault suspect

Security camera footage of the sexual assault suspect sought by Toronto Police. PHOTO: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

It is alleged that around 8 a.m. on Friday, June 16, a man in his 30’s sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in the Main and Danforth area.

The man has been described as approximately 6′ tall with a muscular build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and carrying an orange backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook. Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.