Criminal charges laid against men behind ‘Your Ward News’

Criminal charges have been laid against the editor and publisher of a controversial local publication routinely described as “hate propaganda”.

Lisa and Warren Kinsella, political strategists, pundits and activists, brought a criminal complaint against James Sears and Leroy St. Germaine for uttering threats in the pages of Your Ward News, which was recently banned from Canada Post distribution for being too offensive. The publication regularly contains violent imagery that targets Jews, the LGBTQ community, Muslims, women and local politicians.

In a statement today, the Kinsellas said a justice of the peace agreed this morning at Old City Hall to charge Sears and St. Germaine with uttering threats.

While the Kinsellas have been fighting Your Ward News for two years — and led the charge to persuade the federal government to implement the Canada Post ban — today’s action stems from a statement published in the most recent issue of the publication, in which Sears states that his followers may decide to “bludgeon the Kinsellas to death.”

“We are relieved and grateful the court agreed with us,” said Lisa Kinsella in a statement. “[The latest issue] was a clear attempt to intimidate us and stop of from opposing the hate propagated in Your Ward News. It won’t work.”

In an statement to Canadian Press, Sears wrote that that complaint is “baseless” and that he will “enjoy the free publicity” stemming from news of the charges.

It is now up to the crown to decide whether or not to prosecute, with Warren Kinsella tweeting this afternoon, “I dare them not to!”