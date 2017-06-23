5 things to do in and around the Beach this weekend

About 500 cyclists joined Bells On Danforth on June 6. The family-friendly cycling trip along Danforth Avenue has grown larger every year. PHOTO: Andrew Hudson

Don’t let the rain dampen your spirits this weekend – there are lots of great events happening throughout the East End and we’ve got a list to get you started below:

Matty’s Laxamania

Join the Beaches Lacrosse Alumni tonight from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in order to support former captain, Matt Mclean, in his battle with stage four colon cancer. Friends, family and members of the community are invited to watch as former lacrosse legends battle it out at Ted Reeve Arena. Raffles, prizes and craft beer will all be part of the festivities. Tickets are $50 for lacrosse players participating in the game, and $20 for each regular ticket. Kids under 10-years-old are free. Visit http://www.beacheslacrosse.com/support-matt-family/ for more information.

Bells on Danforth

On Saturday, June 24, cyclists will depart at 11 a.m. from Prince Edward Viaduct Park and cycle to Danforth Road in order to celebrate all things cycling. Toronto East Cyclists and Crossroads of the Danforth BIA will be waiting at the finish line to throw a party for all participants. For more information, visit www.bellsondanforth.ca/bells2017/

SESQUI Cinematic Dome Tour

Experience a 22-minute, 360-degree film showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the Canadian landscape every day from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. until June 25. HORIZON, which was created by Jen Scott, Beach resident and director of original content, among others, is free to watch and will be airing in the Regent Park at 660 Dundas St.E. all weekend.

Open House at Scarborough Bluffs

Scarborough Bluffs Sailing Club will be holding an Open House on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Ontario Sailing’s “Get Out on the Water 2017” event. Sailboat rides and a BBQ will all be part of the fun. For more information, visit www.sailingclub.on.ca

Toronto Beaches Walk for Dog Guides

Take part in the Toronto Beaches Walk for Dog Guides June 25 at 10 a.m on the boardwalk at Woodbine Beach. The walk goes to benefit six Dog Guide training programs including the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, who have provided guides to more than 2,500 eligible Canadians at no cost. To register or donate, visit www.walkfordogguides.com

