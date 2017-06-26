Letter: Residents group needed

The proposed reforms to the OMB are good news – news that only a year or two ago I had not expected to see so soon. I also attended the OMB Review meeting last December and made a submission with suggestions close to what is being proposed.

The proposed new rules will take time to enact and come into effect, and so we could face a rush of new condo rezoning applications in the next few months to get in under the wire.

Still, the Beach lack a strong residents group that is up to the task of representing us.

Major fights against inappropriate development occur only every couple of years. Activists burn out and after a big fight, or become disillusioned.

Small residents groups lack the ability to sustain themselves because of a lack of sufficient volunteers, and tend to lack sufficient expertise or experience.

The Beach needs one large residents group with direct membership by residents, much like groups in Don Mills or The Annex – not just to deal with planning issues, but to organize, but to consult and speak for the Beach on a wide variety of local issues as well as to organize events.

Brian Graff