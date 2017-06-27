Letter: Cirone’s sign a piece of ‘local community history’

I recently read the news article about how someone intends to preserve the sign from Cirone’s Fine Foods.

As Joe Cirone’s final employee, I thought I would offer my suggestions as to what to do regarding Joe Cirone’s sign.

One is that it could be given to the Royal Ontario Museum.

Expanding upon that, it led me to consider the possibility of the museum doing a “local community history” exhibit, which would include the sign.

One other suggestion I had is that wherever it ends up, you should also erect a plaque next to the sign detailing the store’s history, a well as a photograph of Joe Cirone’s store, perhaps with him standing in front of it.

Those are my suggestions on what to do with the sign.

Please provide me with your feedback on what you think.

James Porter