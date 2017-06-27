Take a peek inside Snider’s studio

One of Don Snider's many creations.

Don Snider’s house might not be in your budget, but how about some of his art?

The lifelong Beach resident – who volunteered on the Beach Metro News board for 22 years – is selling his home on Meadowcliffe Drive.

And the same day he is hosting an open house, he is hosting his annual art sale.

Around three years ago when he retired from a 40-year career practicing law at his Kingston Road law office, he built an art studio in his home and has been selling his creations annually since.

His new home doesn’t have the same space, he said, but he doesn’t plan on taking the word “artist” off his business card.

Take a peek at Snyder’s studio, Saturday, July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m., at 41 Meadowcliffe Dr.