Deja Views for June 27, 2017

Do you know why the four men on the tower are wearing suits? Let us know in the comments. PHOTO: Toronto Beaches Branch Library

This tower shot of the Donald D. Summerville Outdoor Olympic Pool was taken sometime in the ‘70s.

Amazingly, the pool hasn’t changed much, but behind it, the Greenwood race track is a distant memory. It has been 24 years since a horse ran a lap. One thing I can’t understand in the image, is why four men on the tower are wearing suits? I’ll throw the question out to our wise readers.

(And by the way: the pool is open for the season.)

