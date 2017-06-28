Photo and printmaking take the lead at new Connections Gallery

Photo by Laura Paterson, from Dylan Ellis Gallery's Holiday Show. Dylan Ellis Gallery now shares space with a new gallery, Connections Gallery at 1840 Danforth Ave. PHOTO: Laura Paterson

There’s a new gallery coming to East York – and it’s nestled in a familiar space.

Bob Carnie and Carissa Ainslie of Dylan Ellis Gallery and photo and printmaking services at 1840 Danforth Ave. invite the community to celebrate their new venture.

Alternative Photo Services now includes two galleries – the established Dylan Ellis Gallery, which will host permanent photo prints and showcase ongoing projects, and the new Connections Gallery, hosted in the main room and a place for solo and group photo exhibitions.

The space is hosting a BBQ on July 8 from 12 to 6 p.m.

It is also the launch of the Connections Gallery’s inaugural exhibition, Linked, a group photography exhibition of 10 artists who have worked with Carnie throughout the years. The event will include printmaking demos, studio tours and portrait sessions with a vintage camera with artist Aurélien Muller.

For more information visit http://www.alternativephotoservices.com/.